Baylor defenders trying to wipe away the whiffs on tackles

Is Dave Aranda Baylor football’s Yoda?
In The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Master famously warns how dangerous it can be to let one’s emotions guide their path: “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”
In a roundabout way, Aranda delivered the same message this week. When asked about the missed tackles that piled up in the Bears’ 33-23 loss to TCU, the Baylor football coach traced the problem back to the defenders’ emotions. It’s easy to get frustrated when you look up at the scoreboard and see that you’re already down 30-0. And to paraphrase Yoda, frustration leads to anxiety, anxiety leads to distraction, and distraction leads to defenders failing to wrap up when they line up an opposing ball carrier.
“It was disappointing to see those missed tackles,” Aranda said. “We really have not had, I think, a real strong issue there. It goes to, unfortunately, the scoreboard. I feel like any time that you’re down it creates pressure, it creates abnormal behavior. When you’re not winning, I think people go outside of whether it’s a job description or it’s a technique, you kind of reach now. If we rewind on all of it, it’s coming from a good place. It’s coming from, ‘I want to stop this. I want to get 20 points with this one play.’ I think that’s where it starts.”
To use another analogy, it was like the Bears were engaged in a swimming race across the Brazos. They watched as their competitors swam out to a massive lead, and then in their quest to make up the gap, they started flailing and thrashing about, making things worse in the process.
“Defensively, we kind of had some miscommunications, some missed plays and missed tackles,” safety JT Woods said. “We kind of dug ourselves into a hole that we had to try to get out of the whole game.”
TCU piled up 247 rushing yards against the Bears, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. That hefty clip was aided by Baylor’s defenders taking poor angles or failing to wrap up when they had a runner in their sights.
Perhaps the most egregious example resulted in TCU’s longest play from scrimmage in 2020. On the Frogs’ first possession of the third quarter, running back Darwin Barlow powered through a lackluster arm-tackle attempt from BU’s William Bradley-King at the line of scrimmage, and then the Frog was off and running. He zipped into the open field, and picked up steam when Woods overcommitted on his angle and then tried to catch up and correct, only to collide with two of his teammates, creating a green-and-gold pileup at the Baylor 30-yard line.
Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes finally caught up to Barlow at about the TCU 35, but Barlow hit Barnes with a well-placed stiff-arm that extended the run by another 10 to 15 yards. All told, Barlow covered 74 yards on the play, and TCU eventually capitalized with a field goal that made the score 33-7.
It didn’t get much better for Baylor. Later in that same quarter, BU safety Christian Morgan had Barlow dead to right in the backfield. But Morgan dipped his shoulder and attempted to lower the boom, and Barlow bounced off and kept running for another gain. If Morgan had simply locked his arms around Barlow’s legs, the play probably goes for a loss.
“I think the consistency of one man, one job, doing your job and having faith and trust in the process in terms of what we’re doing day-in and day-out, first down, second down, third down, I think that has to win out,” Aranda said on Monday. “When we look at the missed tackles, I see them from that lens. But when we’re on the grass today (at practice), the ability to work on those tackles from those angles is certainly going to be addressed. But I feel it comes from a spot of focusing on the focus.”
The schedule doesn’t offer any breaks. Baylor will travel to Iowa State this weekend to face a Cyclone team that ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in rushing, averaging 200.7 yards per game and 5.7 per carry.
So, the Bears will try to avoid the kinds of lackadaisical lapses they had last weekend, those whiffs by defenders that greased the wheels of TCU’s running attack.
Or, as Yoda might put it, do or do not — there is no try.
