Baylor defenders trying to wipe away the whiffs on tackles

It didn’t get much better for Baylor. Later in that same quarter, BU safety Christian Morgan had Barlow dead to right in the backfield. But Morgan dipped his shoulder and attempted to lower the boom, and Barlow bounced off and kept running for another gain. If Morgan had simply locked his arms around Barlow’s legs, the play probably goes for a loss.

“I think the consistency of one man, one job, doing your job and having faith and trust in the process in terms of what we’re doing day-in and day-out, first down, second down, third down, I think that has to win out,” Aranda said on Monday. “When we look at the missed tackles, I see them from that lens. But when we’re on the grass today (at practice), the ability to work on those tackles from those angles is certainly going to be addressed. But I feel it comes from a spot of focusing on the focus.”

The schedule doesn’t offer any breaks. Baylor will travel to Iowa State this weekend to face a Cyclone team that ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in rushing, averaging 200.7 yards per game and 5.7 per carry.

So, the Bears will try to avoid the kinds of lackadaisical lapses they had last weekend, those whiffs by defenders that greased the wheels of TCU’s running attack.

Or, as Yoda might put it, do or do not — there is no try.

