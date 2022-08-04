Baylor defense could be even better than last season

In an era when ridiculously talented quarterbacks and high scoring offenses get 90 percent of the publicity, Baylor proved last season there’s still a place for great defense.

The Bears’ defense ranked among the best in the country in the 2021 Big 12 championship season, finishing with a phenomenal 10-sack performance in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

It might sound like sacrilege but this year’s defense has a chance to be even better as the Bears prepare to open fall practice Friday.

Of course, it will be difficult replacing All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and ball-hawking safety JT Woods.

But the Bears return a deep veteran defensive line led by all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika, a linebacking corps headed by preseason all-Big 12 pick Dillon Doyle, and a secondary that features big-play cornerbacks Al Walcott and Mark Milton.

“The past season, I give credit to those guys for the way they handled it,” said Baylor sixth-year senior outside linebacker Bryson Jackson. “But this is a new team and a new culture. We have handled every day with 100 percent effort, and we’ve put the time in. We’ve been put in hard situations to be able to control ourselves in uncomfortable situations. Going into the season, we’ve been able to bring that focus and that intent we have and how we attack every little thing. The young guys are going to step up and help us be where we need to be in the first game.”

Big men up front

Going into last season, Baylor’s defensive line was a big question mark.

But as the season unfolded, the big men up front became a more impactful force. Most of the key linemen are back this season, and there’s enough veterans to give the Bears the depth they need to stay fresh against the Big 12’s warp speed offenses.

It all starts with the biggest man on the team. The 6-4, 350-pound Ika often occupied two blockers, allowing his teammates open lanes to make tackles.

“Obviously, if you’re big up front in the middle, like the core of your defense, you can’t be single-blocked,” said Baylor defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. “That allows those guys who are skilled — and they’re big, too, but they’re probably a little bit more skilled in speed — to get one-on-one blocks. Last season, we saw a lot of guys doubling inside, and it allowed us to get some free one-on-ones outside.”

The addition of former Midway star Jaxon Player gives the Bears another experienced big man up front. The 6-0, 294-pound Player is coming off a second-team all-American Athletic Conference season for Tulsa as he collected 49 tackles with 14 for loss and four sacks in 13 games in 2021.

As a junior in 2020, Player was a first-team all-AAC selection as he finished with 37 tackles with 9.5 for loss and three sacks in nine games. As a sophomore in 2019, Player collected 35 tackles with seven for loss in nine games.

“I wanted to come in and get coached hard and learn the techniques, and get better at my craft and being part of something special,” Player said. “My journey was a little difficult at the beginning, but now that I’ve learned the defense, I know it kind of well.”

Gabe Hall ranked second on the team with six sacks last season while TJ Franklin accumulated 4.5. Cole Maxwell, Brayden Utley and Chidi Ogbonnaya also bring a ton of experience to the line.

Following the departures of Pitre and Bernard, Doyle is ready to take over as a senior defensive leader. He’s Baylor’s leading returning tackler after making 89 stops with nine for loss, and his football knowledge is off the charts.

“We did lose quite a bit of leadership on the defensive side of the football last year,” Doyle said. “So just knowing that, being intentional about the communication pieces while we’re on the field, the leadership pieces while we’re off the field, in summer workouts and always pushing guys to grow. I think those are the biggest pieces that we can grow and kind of complete to fill our goals.”

Jackson showed some big-play ability at outside linebacker last season as he collected 3.5 sacks while Matt Jones finished with 51 tackles with 7.5 for loss while forcing three fumbles. Ashton Logan and Garmon Randolph should also be heavy contributors at linebacker.

Secondary skills

Baylor returns a pair of premier cornerbacks in Milton and Walcott, the latter returning an interception for a 96-yard touchdowns against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

“We’ve got some good leadership, some guys who have played some meaningful snaps in Al Walcott and Mark Milton,” said Baylor cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis. “We’ve got some young talent in Chateau Reed and AJ McCarty and Tevin Williams. Those guys are working and every day getting a little bit better and understanding the system.”

While Pitre and Woods will be difficult to replace, the Bears aren’t devoid of experienced safeties as fifth-year senior Christian Morgan and junior Devin Neal return. Morgan collected 29 tackles and broke up six passes in 2021 while Neal made 22 tackles.

“It’s really the reason I came back to spread my wings to the young guys,” Morgan said. “I’m in a leadership role now. It’s a little bit different without having Terrel (Bernard), Pitre and JT (Woods). I wanted to come back and leave a legacy. These young guys behind me, I want to build them up and get as ready as possible, so they can produce in a game.”

One of the most improved players during the spring was sophomore safety Lorando Johnson, who is nicknamed “Snaxx.”

“My first year here, I had a little weight on me, and it (Snaxx) just stuck with me,” Johnson said.

First-year safeties coach Ronnie Wheat has had all his players learn all the safeties positions to give the room more versatility.

“Most definitely, versatility is something Coach Wheat is preaching,” Morgan said. “He teaches us all three safety positions, so we can just plug and play wherever.”