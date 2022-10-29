Baylor defense delivers in 45-17 win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — This was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes’ night.

It was expected to be a funereal experience for Baylor from a sold-out crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium all dressed in black.

But on a night where everything seemed to favor Texas Tech, the Bears answered with their best performance of the season.

With Richard Reese running for 148 yards and three touchdowns and the defense amassing six sacks and five interceptions, Baylor shot down the Red Raiders, 45-17, Saturday night to win its first game in Lubbock in 32 years.

The Bears (5-3, 3-2) won their second straight game after beating Kansas last week to move within one game of bowl eligibility.

Facing Bears head coach Dave Aranda for the first time since leaving his Baylor assistant post for Texas Tech’s head coaching job last November, Joey McGuire appeared to have the ideal atmosphere to lead the Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3) to the win.

Especially with the crowd pumped up to welcome Mahomes back from the Kansas City Chiefs to his alma mater to be honored for his induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame.

But Reese drove the Bears’ offense all night with his powerful running as he carried 36 times. Baylor’s pass rush forced redshirt freshman Behren Morton into hurried throws all night as he hit 11 of 33 for 152 yards with interceptions by safeties Devin Lemear and Christian Morgan and cornerback Tevin Williams III.

Al Walcott picked off Donovan Smith while AJ McCarty intercepted Tyler Shough’s pass for an 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter to seal the win. In 60 minutes, the Bears' five interceptions surpassed the four interceptions they had coming into the game.

It was Baylor’s first win in Lubbock since a 21-15 decision in 1990, snapping a 10-game losing streak. The Bears and Red Raiders played in the Metroplex from 2009-18.

The Bears moved into great position to win when Milton intercepted Morton’s pass at Texas Tech’s 34 to set up Blake Shapen’s nine-yard touchdown pass across the field to Hal Presley to open up a 24-3 lead to open the third quarter.

But the Red Raiders responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Henry Teeter’s one-yard touchdown run.

Then Shapen tossed a bad pitch to Reese for a fumble that Rayshad Williams recovered at Baylor’s 41. A personal foul against Baylor’s Morgan gave the Red Raiders a first down at the 10.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 8, Morton escaped an attempted tackle by Baylor’s TJ Franklin and scooted into the end zone to cut Baylor’s lead to 24-17 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

But the Bears responded with their most critical drive of the night as they moved 75 yards on 11 plays with Reese finishing it off with a one-yard touchdown run to extend Baylor’s lead to 31-17 with 12:46 remaining. With a chance to answer with a score, Morton’s pass in the end zone was intercepted by Williams for a touchback.

Then McCarty returned the interception for the touchdown before Qualan Jones ran for a 17-yard score.

Controlling the ball for 22 minutes and 21 seconds, the Bears dominated the first half as they opened up a 17-3 lead.

With Reese piling up 87 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, the Bears amassed 261 yards total offense to Texas Tech’s 125. Baylor’s defense came through with a pair of sacks and Lemear’s interception at the goal line.

With the game tied at 3-3, the Bears marched 75 yards on nine plays for their first touchdown in the second quarter with Reese doing most of the heavy lifting.

Reese kicked off the drive with a 19-yard run and pushed the Bears into scoring position with a 17-yard run around left end to the 7.

Reese picked up six yards to set up his one-yard touchdown run to lift the Bears to a 10-3 lead with 3:39 left in the second quarter.

Then Baylor’s defense came through as Brayden Utley and Matt Jones sacked Morton for a 10-yard loss on third down.

Getting the ball with 1:51 left in the second quarter, the Bears drove 74 yards for their second touchdown.

Gavin Holmes delivered the two biggest plays as he caught a 30-yard pass from Shapen and then converted fourth-and-five with a 23-yard catch to the 14.

A pass interference call against Rayshad Williams in the end zone gave the Bears a first down at the 2 before Reese plowed for his second touchdown to open up a 17-3 lead with 13 seconds left in the first half.

Both teams had trouble producing points early in the game as they traded field goals.

After stopping Texas Tech on fourth down, the Bears took advantage of great field position at their own 40 and drove to the Red Raiders’ 30 to set up John Mayers’ season-best 48-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders moved into scoring position as Morton hit Xavier White for 30 yards and found Tahj Brooks for 10 to Baylor’s 32.

But when Morton tried to throw for the touchdown, Lemear stepped in front of his pass for an interception at the goal line and returned it 21 yards.