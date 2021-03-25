Baylor defense more comfortable in year 2 under Roberts

By gaining more comfort with the staff and the schemes, Baylor’s defense intends to make things a lot more uncomfortable for opponents in the fall.

Last year was hard. Baylor’s players and coaches agree on that point. It was hard even beyond the team’s 2-7 record on the field. Just the fact that the players and coaches didn’t really know each other presented all kind of obstacles. Guys might be walking through the football building and find themselves quoting the Lone Ranger — who was that masked man?

Two days into 2021’s spring drills, though, and the differences are stark. Especially on defense, where Baylor maintained more continuity on its coaching staff, only bringing in cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis.

“It’s a lot different, because last year we didn’t get spring ball,” said second-year BU defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “We didn’t have that prep for the season. We didn’t have the chance to get after it and get better. I think there’s a lot of things in our favor right now, staff, continuity, players, having an idea of where we’re at. Everybody is a step further, a lot further ahead than where we were.”