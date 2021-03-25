Baylor defense more comfortable in year 2 under Roberts

By gaining more comfort with the staff and the schemes, Baylor’s defense intends to make things a lot more uncomfortable for opponents in the fall.
Last year was hard. Baylor’s players and coaches agree on that point. It was hard even beyond the team’s 2-7 record on the field. Just the fact that the players and coaches didn’t really know each other presented all kind of obstacles. Guys might be walking through the football building and find themselves quoting the Lone Ranger — who was that masked man?
Two days into 2021’s spring drills, though, and the differences are stark. Especially on defense, where Baylor maintained more continuity on its coaching staff, only bringing in cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis.
“It’s a lot different, because last year we didn’t get spring ball,” said second-year BU defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “We didn’t have that prep for the season. We didn’t have the chance to get after it and get better. I think there’s a lot of things in our favor right now, staff, continuity, players, having an idea of where we’re at. Everybody is a step further, a lot further ahead than where we were.”
Roberts’ unit probably stood out as the most obvious bright spot of a dim first season under new head coach Dave Aranda. But the Bears still have ground to gain on that side of the ball, too. Roberts said one primary objective he wants his defensive charges to get out of the spring is a better understanding of where their help is located on the field, thus allowing them to overplay in certain situations.
The coaches are also trying to shape a mindset of resiliency on the defense. They know assignments will be blown, tackles will be missed. But they don’t want the Bears compounding such errors by reacting emotionally, but rather staying in the moment and moving on to the next play.
“Day One I talked with them about having the mindset where we don’t care where we play, the conditions, what’s going on, who is out, somebody’s out, you’ve got a test, you’ve got girlfriend problems,” Roberts said. “It don’t matter. Spot the ball. Put it down and we’re ready to play. That needs to be our mentality.”
Depth-wise, Baylor figures to be in a solid place. Roberts said that 22 returning defensive players gained significant playing time in 2020. Among them was linebacker Abram Smith, who stepped in for Terrel Bernard after he suffered a shoulder injury five games into the season.
Smith said that, personally, his own comfort level is in a different stratosphere from where it was this time a year ago.
“I think it’s going to help a bunch, actually. Being able to go out there and see the actual game speed, it’s going to help a bunch,” Smith said. “Going into this spring ball, I can actually see a lot of things differently than I did before hitting the field. The experience that I gained from the fall is paying off right now.”
Bernard, a helmet-encrusted bullet, could have been in line for All-America honors if he had finished 2020 as he started. The senior linebacker still made second-team All-Big 12 despite missing much of the conference season. He averaged 11 tackles per game before having to call it a season due to his shoulder injury.
In Baylor’s first two days of spring ball, Bernard has been a bubbly, electric presence, even as he’s been limited in his involvement. Roberts said that the linebacker has been cleared for full participation, but the BU coaches are limiting his action to certain individual drills, just as a precaution.
“There’s no sense in jeopardizing it,” Roberts said. “I would rather give him the next four months in the weight room and he feels really strong and he’s healthy and he’s ready to go. So, we’re doing movement stuff, things like that with him. He’s getting in walk-throughs, so communication, he knows where he’s at and his presence is still around these guys. Besides that, we know what we’ve got with him. It’s an opportunity for those other guys to grow.”
Plenty of those “other guys” are dancing across those hot coals, taking that trial by fire for the first time. One player going through his first spring is redshirt freshman safety Lorando Johnson of Lancaster. He was mentioned as a player to watch by both Smith and linebacker Jalen Pitre when they were asked about the newcomers.
Roberts said that for Johnson, as with many of the young players, this spring will be all about blending his God-given talent with a better overall understanding of the college game.
“He’s a very talented young man. Very talented,” Roberts said of Johnson, who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. “He’s young. This spring will be huge for him. How much can he absorb mentally? Can he become a guy who can master his craft and know what he’s supposed to do and take it to that next level? It’s one thing to be talented, it’s another thing to be a college football player.”