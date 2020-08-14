Baylor defense still a work in progress

The moment that all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard stepped on the field for Baylor’s first team practice last Saturday, he understood why he missed football so much.
During Baylor’s time away from campus after the COVID-19 outbreak in March, the fourth-year junior stayed in touch with his teammates and coaches virtually in Zoom meetings.
Bernard finally got to reunite with teammates when they returned to campus in June for strength and conditioning workouts followed by limited time together during training sessions.
But going through full practice with his teammates during the past week has trumped everything that preceded it.
“We’re all like little kids, getting back out there just ready to play football,” Bernard said. “Being able to take what we’ve learned all through quarantine and all summer and finally being able to put it into action has been fun.”
Although the cancellation of spring drills was a setback for first-year coach Dave Aranda’s program, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts believes Zoom meetings and OTAs (organized team activities) were beneficial.
But now that practices are underway, Roberts expects a major jump in the learning curve.
“I was really thankful to have the OTAs,” Roberts said. “We had 11 days before we started fall camp. Now I feel good like we basically got our spring ball in during July. We did a lot of catching up there. I’m real pleased with how our guys have handled everything and how far we’ve come in a short amount of time together.”
A big reason for Baylor’s 11-3 season in 2019 was a veteran defense keyed by leaders like consensus All-America defensive lineman James Lynch and second-team All-America safety Grayland Arnold.
But those two juniors decided to forgo their final season at Baylor to declare for the NFL draft. Baylor also lost a big senior class, leaving Bernard and senior cornerback Raleigh Texada as the only two returning defensive starters.
But the Bears aren’t as inexperienced as they might appear.
Many underclassmen saw considerable playing time last year and Baylor got two impact transfers. Outside linebacker William Bradley-King is a graduate transfer from Arkansas State while linebacker Dillon Doyle is a sophomore transfer from Iowa. Both are eligible to play this season.
Baylor’s linebacking corps will be one of the strengths of the team with Bernard, Bradley-King and Doyle joined by former running back Abram Smith, Bryson Jackson and Matt Jones.
“I feel very confident about our group right now,” Bernard said. “I mean Dillon is probably one of the smartest football players on the team. He’s a guy who comes in every day and pushes me and everybody in the room to really get better. I have a lot of respect for him, and the same thing with William Bradley-King. He’s a very, very talented guy.”
When the Bears use a three-man defensive front, the 6-4, 248-pound Bradley-King will likely be counted on to provide a strong pass rush from his outside linebacker spot. Last year at Arkansas State, Bradley-King ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference with 8.5 sacks while recording 13.5 tackles for loss.
“He’s an elite pass rusher first,” Roberts said. “So we’re going to get him in the situations where he can do that. He’s athletic, football is important to him, and he’s been impressive in the way he’s handled everything, his character and his attitude and those type of things.”
The biggest question mark for Baylor’s defense is up front since Lynch, all-Big 12 nosetackle Bravvion Roy and end James Lockhart are all gone.
Junior Chidi Ogbonnaya is a leading candidate to start at noseguard, but juniors Ryan Miller and Rob Saulin and sophomore Josh Landry have shown good signs. Sophomores T.J. Franklin and Gabe Hall and redshirt freshman Garmon Randolph are in the mix at defensive end.
“Any defense, you kind of start everything going inside out, to make sure you’re strong at the core,” Roberts said. “Chidi has kind of led the way up to this point. Ryan Miller has had great OTAs and two days we had here in fall camp, just tremendous work ethic, trying to do things right, getting better. I think he’s going to be able to provide us significant snaps there, I think he’s in the hunt.”
Spring football is often crucial for defensive linemen because there are so many technical challenges to the positions.
“A position like that, the hand to hand contact, everything happens so fast, it really becomes a very technical position,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if a lot of people understand that it’s so technical, and missing spring ball and stuff was hard on those guys, especially all the young guys. But I think they’ve made unbelievable improvements, they’re getting a lot better.”
Texada and junior Kalon Barnes give the Bears a solid pair of cornerbacks while juniors Christian Morgan and JT Woods have seen considerable time at safety.
Veterans Jalen Pitre and Jairon McVea will contend for playing time at Baylor’s hybrid safety-linebacker position.
“Jairon McVea and Jalen Pitre right now are two guys who have been making plays everywhere,” Bernard said. “I think that position is a perfect fit for those guys because they’re big enough and strong enough to handle receivers. But they’re smart enough and fast enough to be back in coverage as well.”
