Baylor defense's greedy, 'take three' mindset working out

In the third quarter, meanwhile, Sanders put the ball on the money on a slant, but the receiver couldn’t haul it in, and the ball bounced high into the air. Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle graciously accepted that offering for Baylor’s third interception of the day.

“I took my drop and the ball was tipped up. There was some good coverage on the other half, and I got lucky. Right place, right time,” Doyle said.

Baylor’s foe for this week, West Virginia, owns one of the worst turnover margins in the country. The Mountaineers have coughed the ball up nine times while grabbing back just three takeaways. Last year in Morgantown, the Bears picked off WVU quarterback Jarret Doege twice in a 27-21 loss. So, opportunity could knock again, it’s up to the Bears to answer the door.

Aranda coached a national championship-winning defense at LSU in 2019, a unit that created 22 turnovers in 15 games. Baylor was even better that season, forcing 30 takeaways in its Sugar Bowl run, which ranked third best in the country.

But Aranda is also quick to point out that sound defense stretches beyond just getting turnovers. He wants his defenders scooping up fumbles and plucking away passes as much as possible. Just as important, though, is staying fixated on their assignments and getting stops throughout the game.