Baylor defense's greedy, 'take three' mindset working out

If you think of each Saturday’s college football game as its own unique drama, Baylor wants three takes to get it right.
And the more, the merrier.
We’re not actually talking performances of a dramatic scene here. No, Baylor’s defenders carry a “Take 3” mindset into every game in regard to creating turnovers. They carry a stated goal of coming away with at least three takeaways in every game.
It’s a philosophy that is working well for Baylor. The Bears have forced nine turnovers in their five games, and while that total doesn’t quite match their stated goal of three per game it still ranks 21st nationally among FBS teams. Also, Baylor’s seven interceptions are tied for 10th in the country, and the Bears (4-1 overall, 2-1 Big 12) tacked three more onto that tally last week against Oklahoma State.
“I think there are positives,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “We’ve got some guys on that side of the ball that have the ability to make big plays. A couple guys now have consistently done it throughout the year.”
No Baylor defender appears more magnetically drawn to the ball than JT Woods. The senior safety from San Antonio is nicknamed The Heartbreak Kid, and he’s certainly prone to breaking the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks. Woods made his second interception of the season in the loss in Stillwater, giving him three takeaways on the season, including a memorable 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Texas Southern. And that’s not even counting Woods’ interception of a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass to clinch a win over Iowa State, which didn’t go in the books as an official pick but was huge nonetheless.
Woods credited Baylor’s coaches for putting the players in the right spots. Then it just boils down to making the play — and snatching up that ball — when it’s there for the taking.
“I think the defense is meant to put good players in great positions,” Woods said. “So when we get in those positions, we just have to make great plays and make sure when the ball is in our way we have to take over and just make great plays. The defense definitely allows some freedom for big plays to be made, so it’s just on us to make the plays.”
Of course, takeaways aren’t always forced. Sometimes they’re just giveaways by the opponent. Woods’ pick in Stillater, for instance, followed an ill-advised pass from Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders that sailed into an overthrow, right into the waiting safety’s arms.
Still, the Bears know that whenever the opposing offense slips into a giving mood, they’ve got to be ready and willing to freely accept those gifts.
“Last week it was just about catching the ones they threw to you,” said BU linebacker Jalen Pitre. “We look forward to taking three every week, and to accomplish that goal, and we’re hoping to do that again this weekend.”
It helps to be both good and to be lucky — or rather to just be prepared. Baylor’s first interception of Sanders was aided by a heavy pass rush from linebacker Bryson Jackson, who drilled the OSU quarterback just as he released the ball. Sanders flung the ball off his back foot and wide of his intended target, and cornerback Raleigh Texada gobbled up the errant toss for the pick.
In the third quarter, meanwhile, Sanders put the ball on the money on a slant, but the receiver couldn’t haul it in, and the ball bounced high into the air. Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle graciously accepted that offering for Baylor’s third interception of the day.
“I took my drop and the ball was tipped up. There was some good coverage on the other half, and I got lucky. Right place, right time,” Doyle said.
Baylor’s foe for this week, West Virginia, owns one of the worst turnover margins in the country. The Mountaineers have coughed the ball up nine times while grabbing back just three takeaways. Last year in Morgantown, the Bears picked off WVU quarterback Jarret Doege twice in a 27-21 loss. So, opportunity could knock again, it’s up to the Bears to answer the door.
Aranda coached a national championship-winning defense at LSU in 2019, a unit that created 22 turnovers in 15 games. Baylor was even better that season, forcing 30 takeaways in its Sugar Bowl run, which ranked third best in the country.
But Aranda is also quick to point out that sound defense stretches beyond just getting turnovers. He wants his defenders scooping up fumbles and plucking away passes as much as possible. Just as important, though, is staying fixated on their assignments and getting stops throughout the game.
“You look at the last two weeks, the first drive of the game was probably, for the opponent, their easiest drive,” Aranda said. “Then you look at Saturday, for example, the drive before the half and the drive at the end of the game were probably the most stressful, probably the most anxiety-filled three parts of the game when we were at our worst.