 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor defensive back Johnson enters transfer portal

  • 0
Baylor Texas Football (copy)

Baylor sophomore cornerback Lorando Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

 Chris Jones, Tribune-Herald

Baylor starting sophomore cornerback Lorando Johnson became the latest defensive back on the 2022 squad to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Johnson joined safeties Al Walcott and Devin Neal, who previously entered the portal.

Nicknamed Snaxx, Johnson played in 12 of Baylor's 13 games in 2022, collecting 16 tackles with 1.5 for loss and five pass breakups. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Johnson played in eight games and made his first start in Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor Football: Lorando Johnson Media Availability (September 27, 2022)
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert