Baylor defensive back Johnson enters transfer portal

Baylor starting sophomore cornerback Lorando Johnson became the latest defensive back on the 2022 squad to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Nicknamed Snaxx, Johnson played in 12 of Baylor's 13 games in 2022, collecting 16 tackles with 1.5 for loss and five pass breakups. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Johnson played in eight games and made his first start in Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.