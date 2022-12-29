Baylor defensive backs Walcott, Harris enter transfer portal

Baylor starting safety Al Walcott and reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that they are entering the transfer portal.

Walcott, who is entering the portal as a grad transfer, was Baylor's second-leading tackler with 82 this season while collecting a team-high 10 tackles for loss, an interception and forcing three fumbles.

As a junior in 2021, he started eight games and made 30 tackles with his biggest moment coming in the Sugar Bowl when he returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss. He has one season of eligibility remaining since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Harris played in all 13 games in 2022 and finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Walcott and Harris join other Baylor players who entered the transfer portal, including safety Devin Neal, receivers Josh Fleeks and Seth Jones, offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones is transferring to Virginia Tech while Fleeks is transferring to Nebraska.