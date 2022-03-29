Baylor defensive ends bring experience, pass rushing skills

The Ole Miss quarterbacks didn’t stand a chance.

Baylor pass rushers swarmed all over Matt Corral until he injured his ankle late in the first quarter. Then they made backup quarterback Luke Altmyer’s night pretty miserable.

Collecting 10 sacks for 69 yards and forcing three interceptions, it was a dream day for the Baylor defense in a 21-7 win over the Rebels in the Sugar Bowl.

“We always want to stop the run, but the pass is where we have a party,” said Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin. “We just dream of having those games where we can all let loose. I think it will allow the coaches to see that we’re able to do it, so now they’ll trust in us to go out there and do it.”

With a veteran group of defensive ends, Baylor anticipates more heavy sack days this season. Franklin, Cole Maxwell and Brayden Utley are seniors while Gabe Hall is a junior, so they’re experienced and confident.

“I think the strongest part of our defense is our line for leadership and everything like that,” Hall said. “I think it’s night and day from where we came to where we are now.”

They all remember 2020 when first-year coach Dave Aranda was trying to piecemeal together a team that had no spring drills after Baylor’s campus was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With COVID wreaking havoc, Baylor never knew who would be available to play from week to week. Baylor’s defensive line was especially thin in Aranda’s 2-7 debut season.

“We probably had the youngest D-line group, and it was a mess honestly,” Franklin said. “We had maybe four guys in the rotation. We definitely needed help with the D-line. But as the years have progressed, we could definitely see the younger guys getting better and learning their technique, working and becoming valuable to the D-line.”

During the first part of last year's 12-2 breakthrough season, the Bears often relied on blitzes and stunts from linebackers and safeties to generate a pass rush. But it was a much different story during the latter half of the season as the Bears often sacked quarterbacks with straight pass rushes by the defensive linemen.

“We started to understand where we fit within each call, whether it was run or pass, our rush lanes, the technique we wanted to work within those rush lanes and the calls, execute them,” said Baylor defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. “If you’ve got to contain, you’ve got to get the contain. If you’re an A area rusher, you’re an A area rusher, and just understanding those basic principles to be successful within a defense.”

Baylor’s defensive ends benefited from offenses often having to double-team 350-pound all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika. Chidi Ogbonnaya also took up space in the middle last season, and Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player has added to the depth at tackle this spring.

“Obviously, if you’re big up front in the middle, like the core of your defense, you can’t be single-blocked,” Johnson said. “That allows those guys who are skilled — and they’re big, too, but they’re probably a little bit more skilled in speed — to get one-on-one blocks. Last season, we saw a lot of guys doubling inside, and it allowed us to get some free one-on-ones outside.”

Hall led Baylor's defensive linemen with six sacks last year while Ika collected 4.5 and Franklin four. The Bears amassed 44 sacks in 2021, and have benefited from Johnson and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts coaching them throughout Aranda’s tenure.

“I think it really helps a lot,” Utley said. “I know especially being here earlier, we changed defenses, and it’s a transition, but it’s something that you do as football players. But with having the same scheme and just improving upon it and getting deeper and deeper in it, it’s really helped us play faster and play more aggressive.”

While the Bears will always have great memories of the Sugar Bowl and other tremendous defensive games last season, they’re using spring drills to return to fundamentals and remember the hard work it took to get there.

“We’re carrying that momentum, I’m 100 percent positive,” Hall said. “But we make sure everybody stays humble. We start from ground zero and build our way back up, just the way we did last time, and be there for each other and make sure we’re getting better because we can’t be satisfied where we are.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.