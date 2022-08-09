Baylor defensive ends expect sacks to keep coming

The Baylor pass rushers kept coming in waves, smothering Ole Miss quarterbacks Matt Corral and Luke Altmyer.

The Sugar Bowl turned into the Sack Bowl.

The Bears amassed 10 sacks in their 21-7 win on New Year’s Day, ending any chance for the Rebels to rally. While the Bears don’t expect double-digit sacks every game, they plan to produce a pass rush again that will alter games and keep quarterbacks running for their lives.

“I feel like that void we had between last year and this year isn’t very big starting fall camp,” said Baylor senior defensive end TJ Franklin. “I feel like we’re pretty much at the same spot where we left off last year. I just see the gap that we continue to close on and potentially break the roof off, and continue to thrive and get better as a D-line.”

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts likes to mix his pass rushes to confuse offenses, so everybody contributes: linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. But a lot of the production falls on Baylor’s defensive ends, and they’ve got plenty of experienced players on the depth chart.

Cole Maxwell is a sixth-year senior while Brayden Utley is a fifth-year senior. Franklin has three letters under his belt while junior Gabe Hall has two. If the Bears need Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player to move from nosetackle to end, that’s another option that will likely be explored.

“Oh you know with everybody coming back and the depth that we have is going to be a huge benefit for us during the upcoming season,” Maxwell said. “We have everybody that started and everybody that’s backing up, so the depth we have will be good for us.”

Major depth is necessary against high-speed, no-huddle offenses because defenders can easily wear down with so little rest. The fast pace is especially tough for the big guys up front.

"We trade a couple every series,” Franklin said. “We definitely help each other out. Coach DJ (Dennis Johnson) does a good job keeping us fresh and rotated, so that’s a smart decision we made.”

Hall is Baylor’s top returning sack leader as he collected six last season while noseguard Siaki Ika made 4.5 sacks and Franklin collected four. Baylor’s 44 sacks ranked second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State’s 57.

The 6-4, 358-pound Ika is a key to the entire defense because he often occupies two blockers, allowing the rest of the defenders to find open lanes.

“We’re still building and it’s going to be way better than last year,” Hall said. “I’m very excited about our pass rush. And we’ve been putting an emphasis on that and getting better every day.”

Since Baylor has so many veterans up front, Roberts and Johnson don’t have to spend a lot of time teaching them basics because they’re so entrenched in the defensive system.

“It’s crazy because we haven’t had a lot of older guys like this,” Hall said. “With this many older people, we can all put our input in and get each other better. You can study film and be like, I think you can do this, I think you can do that. It’s like a brotherhood, and it just makes us really strong.”

“The more experience we’ve had, the faster we’ve been able to play,” Utley said. “And that just keeps getting faster and faster as the years have gone on and the days go by.”

The Baylor defensive linemen also have an advantage by competing against a veteran offensive line every day in practice. The Baylor offensive line features four players who returned for their fifth seasons of eligibility, including tackles Connor Galvin and Khalil Keith, center Jacob Gall and guard Grant Miller.

“Absolutely, we’ve got good on good every single day,” Miller said. “That will make us better going into the season. We got two of the best O-lines and D-lines in the nation, I would say.”

Galvin is a preseason all-Big 12 choice who was named the league’s offensive lineman of the year last season. Hall relishes matching up against Galvin in practice.

“That’s the best O-lineman in the Big 12, in my opinion,” Hall said. “And if you want some good work, if you want some good competition, you go up against him. I just love going up against him.”

Hall said he wins about 50 percent of the battles against Galvin. But he’s not sure if Galvin would confirm that number.

“Don’t ask him, please,” Hall said.

The experience and depth brings out the best in Baylor’s defensive ends. They know they need to be at their best every day and push their teammates to continue to raise their standards.

“As a D-line we have no choice but to bring it,” Franklin said. “No matter where we are on the depth chart, we just continue to thrive and push each other to get better. If we even see one person dragging, we try to get behind them and push them to get better every day."