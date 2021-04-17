Baylor defensive experience paying off

“Apu is special,” Aranda said. “Having a guy that’s just a mismatch at nose really is a huge favor. You saw some of that today when we were putting five guys on, and we have a hard time handling Apu. Apu has a great heart, man. The guys have taken to him.”

Aranda wants both the defensive and offensive lines to be so dominant that they set the tone for the Bears. Though they both have a great deal of work to reach that level, Aranda believes they’re trending in the right direction.

“I think Apu helps,” Aranda said. “I think he has been a difference maker defensively. And I think there is an edge and an energy that he brings to that side of the ball.

For new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' attack to be successful, a strong running game is essential. The Bears ranked last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game last season.

“Thursday was probably our best day running the ball on offense," Aranda said. "We were really able to move the ball up and down the field and then really have that mentality that we’re looking for on the offensive side of the ball. If you can run the ball, you’re going to get the play-action pass game. That is a continual build. They all know full well what this league’s about and what’s coming.”