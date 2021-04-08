Baylor defensive line expects major step forward

“Coach (Dave) Aranda wants the guys on the line to lead,” Johnson said. “Now we’re really starting to understand what it means to lead up front, to let the big guys be the lead dog and take control every down, and the rest of the team follows. That’s the biggest thing we’ve learned so far this spring.”

One of Baylor’s biggest offseason additions was former LSU interior lineman Siaki "Apu" Ika. Both Aranda and Johnson liked what they saw from Ika when they coached at LSU, and they believe he’ll make an impact.

The 6-4, 350-pound Ika played in all 13 games as a backup nose tackle for LSU’s 2019 national championship team, but he saw very little playing time in 2020. With the NCAA expected to allow one-time transfers to become immediately eligible, Ika is a potential force up front.

“When we were at the old place (LSU), he was the No. 2 nose tackle and played in almost every game,” Johnson said. “He has experience and also brings depth to that interior position where we had to mix and match guys who were out of position sometimes. Now we have the body type we want at that position, so he offers everything we need.”