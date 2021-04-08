Baylor defensive line expects major step forward

Throughout Baylor’s 2019 Sugar Bowl season, All-America end James Lynch, all-Big 12 noseguard Bravvion Roy and fifth-year senior end James Lockhart formed one of the premier defensive lines in the country.
Even with that destructive trio gone, the Bears’ returning linemen still hoped to perform at a similar level in 2020.
But after COVID-19 wiped out spring drills, the linemen never got the reps they needed. The virus took out players during the year, limiting options up front where having enough fresh bodies can make a huge difference.
The defensive linemen still played well at times during Baylor’s 2-7 season, but they expect to raise their games to a much higher level in the fall with a full spring under their belts.
“We’re getting the reps we really need in practice,” said Baylor defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. “Everybody in my room has game experience. There are really no rookies, so we’re building off the foundation to now, and it’s really been helpful going into these spring practices.”
After finishing with 19 sacks last year, they expect to put more pressure on quarterbacks. They’re also looking to become more consistent at stopping the run after allowing 180.4 yards per game, 4.4 yards per carry and 20 touchdowns on the ground in 2020.
“Coach (Dave) Aranda wants the guys on the line to lead,” Johnson said. “Now we’re really starting to understand what it means to lead up front, to let the big guys be the lead dog and take control every down, and the rest of the team follows. That’s the biggest thing we’ve learned so far this spring.”
One of Baylor’s biggest offseason additions was former LSU interior lineman Siaki "Apu" Ika. Both Aranda and Johnson liked what they saw from Ika when they coached at LSU, and they believe he’ll make an impact.
The 6-4, 350-pound Ika played in all 13 games as a backup nose tackle for LSU’s 2019 national championship team, but he saw very little playing time in 2020. With the NCAA expected to allow one-time transfers to become immediately eligible, Ika is a potential force up front.
“When we were at the old place (LSU), he was the No. 2 nose tackle and played in almost every game,” Johnson said. “He has experience and also brings depth to that interior position where we had to mix and match guys who were out of position sometimes. Now we have the body type we want at that position, so he offers everything we need.”
Senior lineman Chidi Ogbonnaya and junior end TJ Franklin will also be key players. Ogbonnaya has the versatility to play inside and outside, while Franklin’s pass rushing skills will be important after William Bradley-King declared for the NFL draft.
“They bring leadership and they’re older guys in the room,” Johnson said. “I’ve been really impressed with Chidi and his development. Coming from this point last year until where he is now, he’s probably one of the most improved players in the room. TJ makes sure the young guys understand the expectations and helps them with everything off the field.”
Senior Cole Maxwell and junior Brayden Utley’s experience will benefit the defensive line while senior Rob Saulin continues to progress after moving from tight end. Jackson Shupp and Josh Landry will also be factors up front.
“Up front you’ve got to have depth to be successful,” Johnson said. “You can’t have 300-pound guys playing 70 or 80 plays a game. Physically it just isn’t good. You can wear down in the fourth quarter and let things go by that you normally wouldn’t. The depth we have now with the experience and the amount of reps they will get allows us to play faster and deeper into games.”
Throughout the offseason, Baylor’s defensive linemen focused on gaining more strength and agility while also refining their technique.
“I think the offseason was probably one of the biggest things that was great for us this year,” Ogbonnaya said. “I think the defensive line has made a huge jump compared to last year. We’ve just improved our technique, our fundamentals, and we’ve just honed in on the details.”
With COVID-19 not expected to be a major factor in the fall, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ staff should be able to pinpoint which players will be available from game to game.
“We’re coming off the type of season where guys were out with COVID, guys out for two weeks randomly here and there, and not getting the full type of training that you’d like,” Johnson said. “Especially up front in the defensive line, that’s been extremely helpful being consistent in that area. We spent more time in the weight room getting bigger, faster and stronger. When we come out here for spring practice you can tell.”
Ogbonnaya has already seen how spring drills have benefited the Bears, and he expects the extra reps to pay off in the fall.
“Last year, we didn’t have a spring, so coming into camp, we didn’t have the edge that we needed going into it,” Ogbonnaya said. “So now this year, we’ve improved and we know we can play much better. I agree with Coach Aranda that the offensive line and defensive line need to make the biggest leaps this year. And if the offensive and defensive line makes that leap, then I don’t believe we’ll lose.”