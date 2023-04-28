You can’t win if you beat yourself.

Behind four defensive errors, Baylor baseball (15-27, 6-13) dropped a close one to No. 18 West Virginia (31-11, 9-4), giving up the opener 5-4 to the Mountaineers on a gloomy Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

“First thing you got to do to win is you got to keep from losing,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson. “That's just a really hard thing to learn, and it's a hard thing to learn for a young team, inexperienced team. It's just hard to learn — to win you just can't lose. And sometimes you beat yourselves.”

Hambleton Oliver (2-4) took the loss out of the pen, giving up the go-ahead runs in the eighth. Sophomore starter Mason Marriott posted a decent start, tossing five innings, allowing three runs but just one of them earned on three walks, and striking out four.

Baylor pitchers gave up six walks, a wild pitch and three hit-by-pitches on top of the four defensive errors to give West Virginia opportunities, while the Mountaineers continued to put pressure with five stolen bags.

“It's just disappointing,” Thompson said. “West Virginia's a very talented team, very athletic. And when you give as many free bases as we give a team, you're probably going to lose and you're going to lose 5-4 if you're really competing really hard. That's the frustrating part of this.”

West Virginia took the early lead with two runs in the first on a hit by pitch and walk, both runners advancing on an E5 and scoring on a single to left by catcher Dayne Leonard. Then a sac bunt by shortstop Tevin Tucker brought in second baseman Ellis Garcia gave the Mountaineers a three-run edge in the top of the second.

Baylor responded in the bottom of the inning. Bears catcher Cort Castle took first on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on a line drive single up the middle by third baseman Jack Johnson before scoring on a sac fly by first baseman John Ceccoli.

In the top of the third, leftfielder Casey Sunseri gunned down WVU rightfielder Caleb McNeely at home with a throw from left on a Leonard flyout to end the top of the third on a double play. McNeely reached on a walked, then stole second, advancing to third on a throwing error by Castle. Baylor left a runner stranded in the bottom of the inning.

The Bears cut the deficit to one with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Johnson tapped a two-out single to left then scored from first on a Ceccoli RBI double the opposite way.

Ethan Calder relieved Marriott to start the sixth and got around on a couple of hits to send the Bears back to the plate to take the lead with a pair of runs. A blazing two-run, two-out double down the left field chalk off the bat of Sunseri scored Castle, who doubled, and Johnson, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

Oliver took over for Calder following a hit-by-pitch to start the seventh. After a sac bunt and a ground out to place pinch runner Evan Smith on third and walk to leftfielder Landon Wallace to put runners on the corners, a strike out by McNeely on a pitch clock violation (the batter wasn’t in the box with 10 seconds remaining) was overturned after a lengthy review to extended the inning.

The Baylor defense came back out and Oliver struck out McNeely looking to end the half inning regardless. The Bears went down in order in the bottom of the seventh as Aiden Major replaced Hampton on the hill.

West Virgina got back in front with two runs in the in the top of the eighth. A dropped fly ball in left center allowed first baseman Grant Hussey to reach second with one out in the inning.

Garcia then slapped a ball to short after a 14-pitch at-bat, moving Hussey to third. Centerfielder Braden Barry walked to put runners on the corners and then Smith drove a two-RBI double down the right-field line to put the Mountaineers ahead. An error on the throw allowed him to reach third but Oliver was able to get the flyout to center, Bergman making the diving catch to send Baylor to bat.

“West Virginia when you crack the door for them, they're going to run you out of the ballpark. I mean they can fly,” Thompson said. “But they had a run step up too. ...[Smith] drove in two runs. He's hitting .100 for the year, not having a great year, so good for him. He's competing too.”

Gabe Craig closed out the ninth for the Bears.

After a Wetherholt fly-out, Wallace took a bullet to the helmet on an errant pitch. The junior was able to return to the dugout on his own power after. Sophomore Tyler Cox took his place at first base and proceeded to steal second in the ensuing at-bat.

McNeely walked and after Craig got behind on the count against Leonard, Anderson Needham made the trip out of the pen. Needham struck out Leonard, but Cox took the opportunity to steal third, sneaking in ahead of the throw. McNeely followed suit, snatching up second on a 1-1 count to Hussey.

Needham was able to fan Hussey to send the Bears back to battle in the bottom of the ninth to face right-hander Carlson Reed.

Ceccoli was just behind on the throw from Garcia, who came up with a sliding catch for the putout. Reed fanned Sunseri on four pitches. Cam Caley pinch hit for Bergman, and was stunned on a called strike to end the game, giving Majors the win and Reed the save.

Although the top of the lineup had a difficult time making contact, several Bears took adavantage of their opportunities. Baylor designated hitter Walker Polk went 2-for-3, while Johnson went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Ceccoli and Sunseri each went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

“We've been hit hard by the injury bugs and we've got several guys out that are big-time guys for us,” Thompson said. “Jack Johnson comes in the game and gets two hits and scores two runs and you got to be proud of that. Ceccoli came back out and drove in two runs and then Casey Sunseri with his double. So I think you're talking six, seven, eight hole in the lineup there tonight that really drove in all of our runs.

“They gave us an opportunity and they gave us a chance.”

Baylor will hope to bounce back in game two at 2 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. Will Rigney will have the start against West Virginia's Blaine Traxel.