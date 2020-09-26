Baylor, Ebner romp to 47-14 win over Kansas to open Aranda era

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After COVID-19 stopped three attempts to play a season opener, Baylor finally got on the field against a team it feels quite confident against whether there’s a pandemic or not.

With Trestan Ebner exploding for four touchdowns, the Bears made Dave Aranda’s head coaching debut a success as they rolled to a 47-14 win over Kansas on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

Baylor extended its winning streak over the Jayhawks to 11 games under four head coaches. Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has won all four of his starts against Kansas beginning with a 38-9 win in the first start of his freshman year in 2017 in Lawrence.

Ebner scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter followed by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Brewer in the second quarter. Ebner brought down the house with a dazzling 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.

Then he became the first player in Baylor history to return two kicks for touchdowns in a game when he broke away for 83 yards in the fourth quarter.