Baylor edges Houston, 2-1

Alyssa Avalos delivered a run-scoring single with two outs in the seventh to lift Baylor to a 2-1 win over Houston on Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
After opening the weekend Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Cougars (9-13), the Lady Bears (17-5) bounced back with the win behind the pitching of Sidney Holman-Mansell and Aliyah Binford.
Holman-Mansell limited the Cougars to four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings before Binford (5-1) picked up the win after getting the final two outs in the top of the seventh.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
