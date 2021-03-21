Baylor edges Houston, 2-1

Alyssa Avalos delivered a run-scoring single with two outs in the seventh to lift Baylor to a 2-1 win over Houston on Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

After opening the weekend Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Cougars (9-13), the Lady Bears (17-5) bounced back with the win behind the pitching of Sidney Holman-Mansell and Aliyah Binford.

Holman-Mansell limited the Cougars to four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings before Binford (5-1) picked up the win after getting the final two outs in the top of the seventh.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.