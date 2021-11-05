Baylor equestrian beats TCU, 14-6

BURLESON -- Twelve Baylor riders scored points en route to dominating No. 9 TCU, 14-6, in an equestrian meet Friday at Diamond Creek Ranch.
The No. 3 Bears (3-1) scored their most points since defeating TCU on Nov. 1, 2019.
Baylor started rolling with a 3-2 victory in fences as Emma Fletcher, Caroline Fuller and Madison Mitchell collected points for the Bears.
Baylor won flat riding 4-1 behind points from Fletcher, Savannah Hemby, Mitchell and Dominika Silvestri. The Bears won all five points in reining as Madaline Callaway scored a 72.5 on Snoop Dog. Shelby Clausen and Daisy Kaufman followed close behind with a 71.5 and 71, respectively.
TCU (3-5) won horsemanship 3-2, but Baylor's Marley Mainwaring earned most outstanding performer.
