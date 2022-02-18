Baylor equestrian dominates South Carolina

The No. 6 Baylor equestrian team won three of four disciplines as it dominated winless South Carolina, 13-5, on Friday in the home season finale at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor (5-5) won four rides in fences as Emma Fletcher was named most outstanding performer. The Bears followed with five winning rides in horsemanship as Nadalee Vasquez earned top performer.

After South Carolina (0-8) won flat riding 4-1, the Bears came back to take reining 3-1 as Shelby Clausen was the top performer. Baylor will travel to California to face No. 7 Fresno State on March 4.

“What an incredible way to send out our seniors," said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. "It’s so great to finish up the regular season at home with a big win for our team. We definitely needed this coming off two hard losses, but we knew this is what they were capable of."