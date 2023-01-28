Baylor equestrian dominates South Dakota State

No. 8 Baylor equestrian won its second meet of the spring on Saturday with a 17-3 victory over South Dakota State at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (4-4) improved to 4-0 at home on the season behind their second straight four-event sweep after a 15-2 win over Tennessee-Martin on Friday.

Fences got it started with a 5-0 sweep before flat, horsemanship and reining each took 4-1 wins against South Dakota State (1-6). Baylor senior Dominika Silvestri was named Most Outstanding Performer in fences, marking the third consecutive meet that she has picked up MOP honors.

Additionally, Annie Vorhies earned her second MOP award of the year in flat while Alexis Rutledge collected her second MOP of the year in horsemanship. Shelby Clausen picked up the fourth MOP of her career in reining.