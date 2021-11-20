Baylor equestrian drills Fresno State

No. 3 Baylor finished the fall season with an 11-7 win over No. 6 Fresno State on Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
After dropping a 13-7 decision to No. 2 Auburn on Friday, the Bears (4-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 6-2 halftime lead behind strong performances in fences and reining.
The Bears set the tone early with strong rides in jumping seat as Caroline Fuller, Savannah Hemby, Dominika Silvestri and Maddie Vorhies recorded points.
After the break, the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-2) won the flat, 3-2. But Baylor came back with a 3-2 win in horsemanship as Marley Mainwaring, Elsie Naruszewicz and Ellen Schrotenboer scored points.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
