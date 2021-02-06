 Skip to main content
Baylor equestrian edges TCU, 10-9
Behind a strong performance by its horsemanship squad, the No. 9 Baylor equestrian team edged No. 7 TCU, 10-9, on Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor (1-1) won horsemanship, 4-1, to knock off the Horned Frogs (3-1). Four Bears scored above a 77 in horsemanship: Katie Davis 77.5, Clara Johnson 78, Elsie Naruszewicz 79.5, and Kacie Scharf 79.

The Bears opened the day with a narrow 3-2 loss in fences where Baylor's Emma Fletcher earned her first most outstanding performer of the season with an 84. Baylor and TCU then tied 2-2 in reining, giving the Horned Frogs a 5-4 lead at halftime.

After the break, Baylor dropped the flat event 3-2. Baylor's Rachael Davis came away with her first MOP honor of the season.

