Baylor equestrian faces Aggies

The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team will be back in action for its first competition of the spring semester against No. 2 Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.
In fall competition, the Bears (4-2) handed the Aggies (6-1) their only loss of the season with a 12-7 decision in Waco, snapping a five-meet losing streak to Texas A&M.
Baylor collected wins in all four events, marking a sweep for the sixth time in the last three seasons.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
