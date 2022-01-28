 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor equestrian faces Aggies
The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team will be back in action for its first competition of the spring semester against No. 2 Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.

In fall competition, the Bears (4-2) handed the Aggies (6-1) their only loss of the season with a 12-7 decision in Waco, snapping a five-meet losing streak to Texas A&M.

Baylor collected wins in all four events, marking a sweep for the sixth time in the last three seasons.

