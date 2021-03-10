Baylor equestrian faces busy weekend

The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will complete the regular season with three competitions in four days.
On Thursday, Baylor (1-3, 1-2) meets No. 7 TCU (4-3, 1-2) at 1 p.m. in Burleson.
On Friday, the Bears meet No. 4 SMU (4-1, 2-0) at 10 a.m. in Dallas before completing the weekend with a home match against No. 3 Oklahoma State (2-1, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
