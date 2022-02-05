 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor equestrian faces No. 1 OSU
0 Comments

Baylor equestrian faces No. 1 OSU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team faces No. 1 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater.

Baylor (4-3, 2-1) is looking to bounce back after a narrow 10-8 defeat at No. 2 Texas A&M last weekend.

In fall competition, Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-0) knocked off the Bears in Waco, 10-9, coming from behind to take the final two points in the meet.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert