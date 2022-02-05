Baylor equestrian faces No. 1 OSU

The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team faces No. 1 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater.
Baylor (4-3, 2-1) is looking to bounce back after a narrow 10-8 defeat at No. 2 Texas A&M last weekend.
In fall competition, Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-0) knocked off the Bears in Waco, 10-9, coming from behind to take the final two points in the meet.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
