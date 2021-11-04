Baylor equestrian faces TCU

The No. 3 Baylor equestrian team will face No. 9 TCU in a Big 12 matchup at 10 a.m. Friday at Diamond Creek Ranch in Fort Worth.
Baylor (2-1, 0-1) will ride against its first competition since a 12-7 win over No. 5 Texas A&M on Oct. 15. TCU (3-4, 0-2) is coming off a tie against South Dakota State and a win over Minnesota-Crookston on Oct. 28 in Brookings, S.D.
Baylor senior Caroline Fuller won Big 12 Rider of the Month for September and October for fences and co-flat riding, making her the first competitor in program history to earn two conference awards in the same month.
