 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor equestrian faces TCU
0 comments

Baylor equestrian faces TCU

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 3 Baylor equestrian team will face No. 9 TCU in a Big 12 matchup at 10 a.m. Friday at Diamond Creek Ranch in Fort Worth.

Baylor (2-1, 0-1) will ride against its first competition since a 12-7 win over No. 5 Texas A&M on Oct. 15. TCU (3-4, 0-2) is coming off a tie against South Dakota State and a win over Minnesota-Crookston on Oct. 28 in Brookings, S.D.

Baylor senior Caroline Fuller won Big 12 Rider of the Month for September and October for fences and co-flat riding, making her the first competitor in program history to earn two conference awards in the same month.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert