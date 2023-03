The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will conclude the regular season against No. 3 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Bears (5-7, 2-3) are coming off a 10-8 loss to No. 1 SMU on Thursday in Waco while TCU (10-2, 3-2) dropped an 11-9 decision at Oklahoma State on Feb. 25.

The Big 12 championship will be held March 24-25 in Stillwater.