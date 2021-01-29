Baylor equestrian faces Texas A&M

After the fall season was wiped out due to COVID-19, the Baylor equestrian team will open its 2021 schedule against Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in College Station.

Baylor is coming off a 5-8 season in 2019-20 and returns 19 of its 23 point-winning riders from last season, including first-team All-American flat rider Rachael Davis and Maddie Vorhies, an honorable mention selection for fences.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and a lot more depth to our team than we have had historically,” said fourth-year Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “From a practice standpoint, we feel a whole lot deeper in all four events than we have in my time that I’ve been here at Baylor.”

Texas A&M, which is 1-2 this season, leads the all-time series against Baylor 14-7. The Bears will try to snap a four-meet losing streak to the Aggies.