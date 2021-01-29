 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor equestrian faces Texas A&M
0 comments

Baylor equestrian faces Texas A&M

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After the fall season was wiped out due to COVID-19, the Baylor equestrian team will open its 2021 schedule against Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in College Station.

Baylor is coming off a 5-8 season in 2019-20 and returns 19 of its 23 point-winning riders from last season, including first-team All-American flat rider Rachael Davis and Maddie Vorhies, an honorable mention selection for fences.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and a lot more depth to our team than we have had historically,” said fourth-year Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “From a practice standpoint, we feel a whole lot deeper in all four events than we have in my time that I’ve been here at Baylor.”

Texas A&M, which is 1-2 this season, leads the all-time series against Baylor 14-7. The Bears will try to snap a four-meet losing streak to the Aggies.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert