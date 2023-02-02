The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team hits the road this weekend to face Minnesota-Crookston and Fresno State at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, California.

The nonconference meet against the Golden Eagles (0-3) will begin at 11 a.m. Friday and resume on Saturday, followed by the Big 12 matchup against the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3) later that day.

The Bears (4-4, 2-1) are coming off a strong weekend at home with a 15-2 win over No. 9 Tennessee-Martin last Friday and a 17-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.