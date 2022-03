The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team is set to finish its regular season schedule with a pair of road matchups in California this weekend.

The Bears (5-5, 2-3) will face No. 8 Fresno State (5-7, 1-4) at 1 p.m. Friday before competing against UC-Davis (2-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Baylor is coming off a 13-5 win against South Carolina on Feb. 18 in Waco. The Bears swept both fences and horsemanship in the dominating victory.