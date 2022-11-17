Baylor equestrian hosts Fresno State

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will complete its fall schedule against Fresno State at noon Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (1-4, 1-1) are coming off a 13-6 loss at No. 1 SMU on Nov. 4 after previously beating the former No. 1 TCU, 12-7, at home on Oct. 21.

Senior jumping seat rider Dominika Silvestri led the Bears with a pair of wins against the Mustangs and freshman Lauren Reid was named the Most Outstanding Performer in fences.

Fresno State (0-5, 0-2) dropped a 14-6 decision to Texas A&M on Thursday in College Station.