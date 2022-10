No. 10 Baylor will host its first home competition of the season against No. 1 TCU at noon Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (0-3) have dropped road matches against South Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls romped to a 17-3 win over Baylor in the Big 12 opener last Saturday in Stillwater.

The Horned Frogs (3-0) will compete in their Big 12 opener after beating Texas A&M, Tennessee-Martin and Delaware State.