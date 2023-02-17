The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will host No. 7 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (5-5, 2-2) are returning home following a two-meet road trip in Fresno, Calif., two weeks ago where they picked up a 10-3 win over Minnesota Crookston but dropped a 13-4 contest to Fresno State.

Oklahoma State (3-3, 2-1) opened its spring schedule with an 11-8 win over Georgia last weekend in Stillwater. The Cowgirls romped to a 17-3 win over the Bears in Stillwater in October.