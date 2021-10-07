 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor equestrian hosts OSU
0 comments

Baylor equestrian hosts OSU

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open Big 12 competition by hosting No. 4 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears are coming off a season-opening 13-6 victory at No. 10 Tennessee- Martin in which they swept all four individual events for the fifth time in the last three seasons.

Senior Caroline Fuller and junior Elsie Naruszewicz were named NCEA National Riders of the Month in Fences and Horsemanship, respectively, following their performances against the Skyhawks.

Friday's match will be the season opener for Oklahoma State.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert