Baylor equestrian hosts OSU

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open Big 12 competition by hosting No. 4 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears are coming off a season-opening 13-6 victory at No. 10 Tennessee- Martin in which they swept all four individual events for the fifth time in the last three seasons.
Senior Caroline Fuller and junior Elsie Naruszewicz were named NCEA National Riders of the Month in Fences and Horsemanship, respectively, following their performances against the Skyhawks.
Friday's match will be the season opener for Oklahoma State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.