Baylor equestrian hosts OSU

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open Big 12 competition by hosting No. 4 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears are coming off a season-opening 13-6 victory at No. 10 Tennessee- Martin in which they swept all four individual events for the fifth time in the last three seasons.

Senior Caroline Fuller and junior Elsie Naruszewicz were named NCEA National Riders of the Month in Fences and Horsemanship, respectively, following their performances against the Skyhawks.

Friday's match will be the season opener for Oklahoma State.

