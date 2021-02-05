Baylor equestrian hosts TCU

The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will host its home opener against No. 7 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears opened their season with a loss to Texas A&M last weekend in College Station. The Aggies won on raw scores after the match ended in a 9-9 tie.

Baylor junior Madaline Callaway was named the NCEA’s National Reining Rider of the Month following her efforts against the Aggies.

TCU (3-0) posted wins over South Dakota State and Tennessee-Martin on Jan. 28 and then upset No. 3 SMU in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.