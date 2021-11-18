 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor equestrian hosts top 10 matchups
0 comments

Baylor equestrian hosts top 10 matchups

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 3 Baylor equestrian team will host a pair of top 10 teams this weekend, including No. 2 Auburn on Friday and No. 6 Fresno State on Saturday with both events starting at 11 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor (3-1) has risen in the rankings after a 12-7 win over then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Oct. 15 and a 14-6 win over then-No. 9 TCU on Nov. 5.

Auburn is off to a 4-1 start while Fresno State is 4-3. Auburn holds a 12-3 advantage in the all-time series, but Baylor pulled off an 8-7 win in last year's NCEA quarterfinals. The Bears lead the series against Fresno State, 13-5.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears hope to change road woes
Baylor

Bears hope to change road woes

The No. 11 Baylor football team would like to take the mojo it’s created at McLane Stadium on the road to Manhattan, Kan., this weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert