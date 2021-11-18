Baylor equestrian hosts top 10 matchups

The No. 3 Baylor equestrian team will host a pair of top 10 teams this weekend, including No. 2 Auburn on Friday and No. 6 Fresno State on Saturday with both events starting at 11 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor (3-1) has risen in the rankings after a 12-7 win over then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Oct. 15 and a 14-6 win over then-No. 9 TCU on Nov. 5.

Auburn is off to a 4-1 start while Fresno State is 4-3. Auburn holds a 12-3 advantage in the all-time series, but Baylor pulled off an 8-7 win in last year's NCEA quarterfinals. The Bears lead the series against Fresno State, 13-5.