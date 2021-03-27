 Skip to main content
Baylor equestrian knocks off Fresno 13-7
The fourth-seeded Baylor equestrian team won all four events to beat second-seeded Fresno State, 13-7, in the consolation match of the Big 12 championship Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears took a 4-1 win in fences before winning reining, horsemanship and flat riding by 3-2 scores.

In fences, Caroline Fuller, Rachael Davis, Savannah Hemby and Gia Gulino scored for the Bears (2-7).

