Baylor equestrian knocks off Fresno 13-7

The fourth-seeded Baylor equestrian team won all four events to beat second-seeded Fresno State, 13-7, in the consolation match of the Big 12 championship Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears took a 4-1 win in fences before winning reining, horsemanship and flat riding by 3-2 scores.
In fences, Caroline Fuller, Rachael Davis, Savannah Hemby and Gia Gulino scored for the Bears (2-7).
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
