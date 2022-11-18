Baylor equestrian knocks off Fresno State, 11-7

Baylor dominated reining and jumping seat competition to knock off Fresno State, 11-7, on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (2-4, 2-1) grabbed a 4-1 win in reining as Andie Pratt won her first most outstanding performer honor of the season and second of her career. Baylor took a 3-1 decision in jumping seat.

Dominika Silvestri picked up her second MOP honor of the season in flat riding while Alexis Rutledge collected her first-career MOP award in horsemanship as the Bears held off Fresno State (0-6, 0-3).

Baylor will take a two-month hiatus before returning on Jan. 27 to start the spring season against UT Martin.