Baylor equestrian meet postponed

The Baylor equestrian team's competition against Fresno State in Burleson, Texas, on Feb. 18 has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.
The TCU-Oklahoma State matchup at the same site was also postponed.
Baylor's next competition is at home against Oklahoma State at the Willis Family Equestrian Center at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20.
