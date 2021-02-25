Baylor equestrian meets postponed

The No. 6 Baylor equestrian team's competitions against No. 5 Oklahoma State on Friday in Waco and No. 2 TCU on Saturday in Burleson have been postponed due to the Big 12's COVID-19 interruption guidelines.
The schools will work to reschedule the postponed meets.
The Bears (1-1) last competed Feb. 6 when they beat No. 2 TCU, 10-9, in Waco. Competitions against Fresno State on Feb. 18 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 20 were postponed due to the recent snowstorm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.