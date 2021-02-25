 Skip to main content
Baylor equestrian meets postponed
The No. 6 Baylor equestrian team's competitions against No. 5 Oklahoma State on Friday in Waco and No. 2 TCU on Saturday in Burleson have been postponed due to the Big 12's COVID-19 interruption guidelines.

The schools will work to reschedule the postponed meets.

The Bears (1-1) last competed Feb. 6 when they beat No. 2 TCU, 10-9, in Waco. Competitions against Fresno State on Feb. 18 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 20 were postponed due to the recent snowstorm.

