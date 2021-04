The No. 8 seeded Baylor equestrian team will open the NCEA National Championship against No. 1 Auburn on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Auburn is 8-0 while Baylor is 2-7. Semifinals will be held Friday followed by the championship on Saturday.

There will be no event-specific champions this season since the tournament format was reduced in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.