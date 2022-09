The No. 7 Baylor equestrian team will open the fall season on the road against South Carolina and Georgia.

The Bears face the No. 10 Gamecocks (2-0) at 11 a.m. Thursday in Columbia, S.C., before facing the No. 5 Bulldogs (0-0) at 9 a.m. Friday in Athens, Ga.

The Bears are coming off a 7-8 season and a third-place finish at the 2022 Big 12 Championship before making the NCEA tournament quarterfinals for the fourth time under coach Casie Maxwell.