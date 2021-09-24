Baylor equestrian opens season with road win, 13-6

MARTIN, Tenn. — Wild horses couldn’t keep the Baylor equestrian team away from a season-opening victory.

The eighth-ranked Bears rode past No. 10 Tennessee Martin, 13-6, at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion on Friday.

BU opened with a 3-2 win in fences, led by Caroline Fuller’s point-winning score of 84. Savannah Hemby and Madison Mitchell each put up tallies of 80 to win their matchups and give the Bears the edge heading into the next event.

In horsemanship, Baylor took four of five possible points behind Elsie Naruszewicz’s strong 76 and Gabrielle Marty’s 75.

Baylor’s next action will come Oct. 8 when it hosts No. 4 Oklahoma State.