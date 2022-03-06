 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor equestrian pounds Cal-Davis

DAVIS, Calif. -- The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team won three of four events to roll past Cal-Davis, 13-7, on Saturday in the regular season finale.

The Bears (6-6) lost fences 3-2 before tying Cal-Davis (2-7) with a 3-2 win in horsemanship as Marley Mainwaring, Bella Rosa and Ellen Schrotenboer collected points.

Baylor dominated the second half of the meet with 4-1 wins in both flat riding and reining. Molly Canfield posted a whopping 93 in just her second-career meet in the flat, while Madaline Callaway, Shelby Clausen, Jenna Meimerstorf and Andie Pratt scored for the Bears in reining.

Baylor will compete in the Big 12 championship meet March 25 at Diamond Creek Ranch in Burleson, hosted by TCU.

