Baylor equestrian returns to action

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will host its first competition of the spring with a match against Tennessee-Martin on Friday and No. 9 South Dakota State on Saturday.

Both events will be held at 11 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (2-4) return to action following a two-month hiatus after defeating Fresno State, 11-7, on Nov. 18. A 4-1 win over the Bulldogs in reining helped secure the victory as fifth-year senior Madaline Callaway led the way with a 73.

Baylor is 8-0 all-time against UT-Martin (2-3) and 6-0 against South Dakota State (1-3).