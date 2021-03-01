Baylor equestrian revises schedule

Baylor equestrian announced a trio of schedule revisions on Monday following previous postponements.

The sixth-ranked Bears will face No. 8 Fresno State on Sunday at 9 a.m. in a neutral-site match in Fort Worth hosted by TCU. The originally scheduled Feb. 18 matchup had been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

On March 11, Baylor will return to Fort Worth for a road meet against the second-ranked Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. They were scheduled to compete on Feb. 27, but that was postponed due to Big 12 COVID-19 interruption guidelines.

Following two postponements, Baylor will host No. 5 Oklahoma State on March 14 at 11 a.m. for senior day.

Baylor’s next meet is Saturday at Oklahoma State with a 10 a.m. start. The Bears will also compete at No. 7 SMU on March 13 at 10 a.m.

