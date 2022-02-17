Baylor equestrian set for home finale

The No. 6 Baylor equestrian team will compete in its home finale against South Carolina at 11 a.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

After losing in a raw-score tiebreaker to TCU last week, the Bears (4-5) are looking to earn their first win of the spring.

The Gamecocks (0-7) hold an 8-6 advantage over Baylor in the series, though the two schools haven't met since Nov. 9, 2018. South Carolina took that last meeting in a raw-score tiebreaker.

The Gamecocks opened their spring season last Saturday with a 14-4 loss to No. 3 Auburn. Baylor has won 18 of its 36 individual events this season, with fences and reining outscoring opponents, 25-19 and 25-14, respectively.