Baylor equestrian signs eight

Baylor equestrian coach Casie Maxwell announced the signings of eight athletes in the class of 2022 on Monday.
The incoming Bears represent eight different states with six joining the Jumping Seat side and two joining the Western side.
New Jumping Seat signees include Lilly Anthes of Grand Haven, Mich.; Emma Covarrubias of Middle Township High School in Eldora, N.J.; Maddie Jordan of Aucilla Christian Academy in Tallahassee, Fla.; Lauren Jorgensen of Albuquerque (N.M.) Academy; Catherine Kramer of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis, Ind.; and Lauren Reid of Moravian Academy in Nazareth, Pa.
New Western riders include Mallory Fricke of Northfield, Minn., and Kalena Reynolds of Grace Christian Academy in Austin.
