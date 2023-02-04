FRESNO, Calif. — No. 8 Baylor split a pair of equestrian matches with a 10-3 win over Minnesota-Crookston followed by a 13-4 loss to Fresno State.

The Bears opened its competition against Minnesota-Crookston on Friday and finished Saturday as Jumping Seat sophomore Annie Vorhies picked up two Most Outstanding Performer honors in the flat and fences. Junior Shelby Clausen was the MOP in reining.

Baylor opened up a 5-0 lead after flat and reining before taking a 3-1 win in horsemanship and a 2-2 tie in fences.

In the Big 12 loss to Fresno State (2-6, 1-3), Baylor (5-5, 2-2) got into a big hole with a 9-0 deficit following fences and horsemanship. Baylor's only win was a 3-2 decision in flat riding.