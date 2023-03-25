STILLWATER, Okla.– Fourth-seeded Baylor won all four disciplines to stampede past third-seeded Fresno State, 16-4, in the consolation match on Saturday at the Big 12 equestrian tournament.

The Bears (6-9) scored all five points in horsemanship and rolled to 4-1 wins in fences and flat riding. The only close discipline was Baylor's 3-2 win over Fresno State (3-9) in reining.

Baylor snapped a five-match losing streak as it won for the first time since a 10-3 decision over Minnesota Crookston on Feb. 4 in Fresno, Calif. The Bears dropped a 12-8 decision to top-seeded Oklahoma State in Friday's opening round of the Big 12 tournament.