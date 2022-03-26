 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor equestrian takes consolation

BURLESON – Fourth-seeded Baylor won three of four events to win the consolation match, 12-6, over third-seeded Fresno State on Saturday in the Big 12 equestrian championship.

The Bears (7-7) opened with a 4-1 win in fences as Emma Fletcher, Caroline Fuller, Savannah Hemby and Madi Mitchell collected points. Baylor followed with a 3-1 win in horsemanship with Nadalee Vasquez finishing off the win.

After the break, Baylor extended the lead to 10-4 over Fresno State (6-10) with a 3-2 flat riding win as Fletcher, Dominika Silvestri and Annie Vorhies scored points. Reining ended in a 2-2 tie.

