Baylor equestrian takes consolation

BURLESON – Fourth-seeded Baylor won three of four events to win the consolation match, 12-6, over third-seeded Fresno State on Saturday in the Big 12 equestrian championship.
The Bears (7-7) opened with a 4-1 win in fences as Emma Fletcher, Caroline Fuller, Savannah Hemby and Madi Mitchell collected points. Baylor followed with a 3-1 win in horsemanship with Nadalee Vasquez finishing off the win.
After the break, Baylor extended the lead to 10-4 over Fresno State (6-10) with a 3-2 flat riding win as Fletcher, Dominika Silvestri and Annie Vorhies scored points. Reining ended in a 2-2 tie.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.