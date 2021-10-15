Baylor equestrian team bumps off A&M, 12-7

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team picked up a 12-7 upset win over No. 5 Texas A&M on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears swept all four of the meet’s individual events for sixth time in the last three seasons.
Baylor (2-1) stormed out with a 3-2 win in fences, improving to 3-0 on the year in the event. Emma Fletcher, Caroline Fuller and Savannah Hemby were the point-winners for the Bears with scores of 86, 86 and 87, respectively.
Baylor picked up three Most Outstanding Performer honors on the night: Shelby Clausen (Reining), Savannah Hemby (Flat) and Gabrielle Marty (Horsemanship).
The Bears will return to action Nov. 5, facing TCU in Burleson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!