Baylor equestrian team bumps off A&M, 12-7
Baylor equestrian team bumps off A&M, 12-7

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team picked up a 12-7 upset win over No. 5 Texas A&M on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears swept all four of the meet’s individual events for sixth time in the last three seasons.

Baylor (2-1) stormed out with a 3-2 win in fences, improving to 3-0 on the year in the event. Emma Fletcher, Caroline Fuller and Savannah Hemby were the point-winners for the Bears with scores of 86, 86 and 87, respectively.

Baylor picked up three Most Outstanding Performer honors on the night: Shelby Clausen (Reining), Savannah Hemby (Flat) and Gabrielle Marty (Horsemanship).

The Bears will return to action Nov. 5, facing TCU in Burleson.

